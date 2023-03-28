Tesla

US Opens Investigation Into Tesla Seat Belts Coming Loose

U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into complaints that Tesla seat belts may not hold people in a crash

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. highway safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into problems with Teslas, this time tied to complaints that the seat belts may not hold people in a crash.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has two complaints from Tesla owners that the front belts weren’t sufficiently connected at the factory.

Documents posted by the agency Tuesday say the belt linkage and pretensioners, which tighten the belts before a crash, are anchored to the seat frames.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both complaints allege that the linkage and pretensioner separated from the frames when the vehicles were driving and force was exerted. Neither incident involved a crash.

The agency says it’s opening the probe to look into Tesla’s manufacturing processes, how often the problem happens and how widespread it is. Investigations can lead to recalls.

A message was left early Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

U.S. & World

Nashville School Shooting 16 mins ago

‘The Cult of the Gun:' Nashville Mayor Calls for Gun Reforms

gun violence 40 mins ago

Nashville School Shooter Messaged Ex-Teammate ‘Something Bad Is About to Happen' Shortly Before Massacre

NHTSA also is investigating complaints about problems with Teslas that date to 2020. The probes include Teslas with partially automated driving systems that can brake for no reason or can run into emergency vehicles parked on highways.

There also are investigations into complaints that some steering wheels can suddenly disconnect and that suspension parts can fail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TeslaElon Musk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us