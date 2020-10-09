Vermont Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give a coronavirus update at 11 a.m. Friday as health officials continue to address a COVID-19 outbreak at a well-known apple orchard in Addison County.

Twenty-eight workers at Champlain Orchards were reported to be sick as of Thursday. Health officials said the outbreak has been contained to the site, though more test results on workers there were still pending.

"We're behind on the harvest, and now there's obviously the complication from the COVID cases," Bill Suhr of Champlain Orchards said Monday.

Of the 101 farm workers who were tested at Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, 28 had positive results, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said.

The outbreak contributed to the biggest one-day increase in cases since June 3, with health officials reporting 33 positive results in a state with a consistently low infection rate.

The apple pickers arrived Sept. 14 and were in quarantine when the Health Department learned one of them had tested positive, officials said. They arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport and took a bus together to Vermont.

Health officials noted that there is a 46% increase in coronavirus cases throughout the region this week, which includes data from New England states and New York.

Champlain Orchards, as do other U.S. businesses like it, relies on foreign workers to pick its apples and other fruit.

The fruit from Champlain Orchards ends up in stores across Vermont, as well as parts of Massachusetts and New York, according to the business's website.

The staff the Shoreham growers use are from Jamaica, and are in Vermont legally through a federal visa program, according to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The Vermont Department of Health said it appears a worker was infected with the coronavirus before arriving in the U.S., but didn't know it because his symptoms hadn't shown up until the very end of a mandatory quarantine period.

Because the crew lives together, Levine said conditions were right for easy spreading within one of the farm's three housing units.

State officials made it clear to consumers that fruit from the location is absolutely safe to eat.