Dramatic video shows driver airlifted from ocean after California highway crash

A woman was rescued by a helicopter crew after she drove off the Pacific Coast Highway into the ocean on Friday afternoon.

Video captured the airlift from the helicopter team member's point of view as they hovered above the rocky shoreline. The dizzying video shows the helicopter airlifting the woman on a gurney through the air, as waves crash onto the rocks below.

In an Instagram post, the aviation unit wrote that the ground teams rescued her from the water, then the aviation unit hoisted her to a helicopter to be transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment.