Vt. Gov. to Speak After State’s 1st Coronavirus Deaths

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is expected to hold a briefing on COVID-19 on Friday, a day after the state reported its first coronavirus-related deaths.

The governor is expected to specifically discuss initiatives to support individuals and businesses impacted by the outbreak.

The media availability is scheduled to 11:15 a.m.

Two elderly Vermonters who had tested positive for the new coronavirus died Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott said.

Scott announced Thursday afternoon that two people who tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus had died in Vermont. He said both patients were elderly.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine noted the deaths came fewer than two weeks after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state.

Vermont health officials had reported 22 coronavirus cases in the state earlier Thursday.

COVID-19 prompted Scott to declare a state of emergency last week. Schools closed this week in a bid to help slow down the disease's spread.

