White House Rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Saying She Would Have ‘Won' on Jan. 6

Greene's comments came during a dinner hosted by the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The White House and some Democratic lawmakers issued stern condemnations Monday of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

During a dinner hosted by the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday, Greene, R-Ga., protested that her critics had falsely accused her of organizing the Capitol attack and then bragged about how she thinks the riot would have been different if she and Bannon organized it, according to a video clip of her remarks posted on Twitter by a group called Patriot Takes, which describes itself as dedicated to monitoring right-wing extremism on the web.

“I want to tell you something: If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won, not to mention, it would have been armed," she said, according to the clip.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
