Who is Aileen Cannon, the Colombian-born judge raised in Miami that will oversee Trump's documents case?

Born in Cali, Colombia but raised in Miami to a Cuban mother and an American father from Indiana, Aileen Cannon has been assigned to oversee the classified documents’ case against former President Donald Trump.

Judge Cannon was nominated to the federal bench in 2019 by then President Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2020. She was randomly selected amongst four federal judges in South Florida.

The Fort Pierce-based judge has already ruled favorably for Trump during an earlier hearing of Trump’s civil case challenging the FBI seizing the classified documents in Mar-a-Lago last year. She would later be rebuked by an appellate court and those favorable decisions were overturned.

Cannon will be the trial judge overseeing the case and will not be present on Tuesday's hearing. Instead, magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over the arraignment of the former president.

She will, however, have the authority to review the magistrate's ruling upon motion by either side.

"This will be the most consequential and most watched prosecution in American history," said Stephen Gillers, a professor of legal ethics at New York University School of Law to NBC News. “Will enough of the public accept the verdict, whatever it is? Or will they see any result as political? Answers to those questions are as important as the verdict."

Having graduated magna cum laude from the University of Michigan School of Law, Cannon began her legal career as a clerk for Federal Appeals judge in Iowa, and then at the offices of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, an elite law firm based out of Washington D.C.

In 2013, Cannon returned to Florida where she began her work as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida in the major crimes and appellate divisions.

In 2020, Trump nominated her as a federal judge with the backing of Sen. Marco Rubio, where she pledged to uphold the rule of law during her confirmation hearing.

When FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 for the classified documents, Cannon was, as well, randomly assigned to oversee the case.

Cannon made some controversial rulings in that first case, where she ruled in favor of Trump’s request to appoint a ‘Special Master’ to review whether the documents taken by the FBI and Department of Justice, were protected by executive privilege. She also temporarily blocked parts of the DOJ’s investigation into the documents.

Here’s what we know on the 42-year-old judge: