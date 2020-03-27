coronavirus

Who Owns Coronavirus.com? Behind the Lucrative Profiteering on Website Domains

“People have this idea that you shouldn't profit on the tragedy,” one domain seller said. “I think that's kind of a superstition."

White computer keyboard with differently colored domain endings

The coronavirus outbreak has spurred a rush on related website domain names — such as coronavirus.com — and stirred investors looking to profit off the newest global health crisis, according to NBC News.

That has led some domain registrars and marketplaces to take action to limit profiteering off coronavirus-related terms.

The number of coronavirus-related domains has grown to more than 68,000 this year, many of which are tied to spammers and cybercriminals, according to DomainTools, a cyber-intelligence company that tracks such domains.

Website domains are valuable property. Some popular domains such as Voice.com have sold for $30 million. The domain name sales industry is estimated to have generated $6.4 billion in revenue in 2019, according to market researcher IBISWorld.

Read more at NBC News.com.

