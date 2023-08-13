Pennsylvania woman abandons dog in airport parking lot after being told she couldn't fly with pet, police say

A woman in Pennsylvania is expected to face charges for abandoning her dog at an airport parking lot after staff told her she couldn't take it on board.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the seven-year-old French bulldog was found "unattended in a stroller" by officers near a short-term parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday morning.

Officers told NBC affiliate WPIX the dog was "very gentle" when approached and it seemed in good health.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation later revealed the woman abandoned her pet after airline staff informed her it needed to be in a crate to board the plane. The woman then left her dog at a parking lot before boarding her flight.

An investigation later revealed that the woman abandoned her pet after airline staff informed her that it needed to be in a crate to board the plane

Officers were able to identify the owner through the dog's microchip but their attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

"County police contacted the state dog warden to safely turn over the dog. A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner by the state dog warden," the department said.

Police said they expect to file charges against the woman for animal abandonment, which carries a maximum fine of up to $1,000.