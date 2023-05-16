Yellowstone National Park

Woman's Body Discovered in Car at Yellowstone National Park

Park rangers said they found a woman's body in a car that had been driven into a snowbank

FILE - General view of Yellowstone National Park on May 25, 2021.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (File)

A woman was found dead inside a car in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming over the weekend, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to an incident about 3 miles south of the Old Faithful Geyser on Craig Pass on Saturday evening, the agency said in a news release. When they arrived, they found a woman's body in a car that had been driven into a snowbank.

A man was found standing outside of the car, and he was arrested for drug possession and "other traffic-related charges." The agency did not immediately identify the woman or the man arrested at the site.

"Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications," the National Park Service said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The National Park Service said the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Teton County Coroner's Office were assisting with the investigation.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Yellowstone National ParkWyoming
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us