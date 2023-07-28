Odds are ‘pretty high' Dalvin Cook signs with this Patriots rival

The New England Patriots reportedly have some interest in free agent running back Dalvin Cook, but it doesn't sound like the chances of him signing a contract to play for Bill Belichick's team are very high.

Cook appeared on NFL Network show "Good Morning Football" on Friday morning and had lots of praise for the New York Jets, who are hosting him for a free agent visit this weekend.

“I think they’re pretty high,” Cook said when asked about the odds of him becoming a Jet. “I think they’re in the position of a team that’s building something special, and I want to be a part of something special as a player, and I want to add to just whatever they’ve got going on. So, I think the possibility is high right now of getting things done.”

"I think we're in a position with a team that's building something special, and I want to be a part of something special... I wanna add to whatever they've got going on."@dalvincook on the odds that he signs with the @nyjets pic.twitter.com/whP688fxCo — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 28, 2023

ESPN reported earlier this week that Cook was "in talks" with the Patriots about setting up a potential visit. Although, based on his comments about the Jets on Friday, it doesn't seem like he'll leave New York without a contract agreement.

The Patriots could definitely use Cook given their lack of trusted and experienced depth behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Cook reportedly was offered a contract by the Miami Dolphins -- his hometown team -- earlier this month, but it wasn't to his liking.

The 27-year-old veteran was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after tallying 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games last season.