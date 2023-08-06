FOXBORO – Matthew Judon, new pay bump in hand, was a handful for the Patriots offensive line in his first full practice of training camp Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots' Pro Bowl edge rusher turnstiled offensive linemen repeatedly during the light-contact practice executed in helmets and shells. Judon’s return from a pseudo-hold-in had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Patriots defensive line during the two-hour workout, as a greater-than-normal number of offensive reps deteriorated into throwaways or would-be sacks.
The defensive performance came against an offensive line running without four of its presumed starters (Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu) so that’s a caveat. Still, after the offense appeared to have the edge for several practices last week, the Patriots defense evened things up Sunday.
Judon wasn’t the day’s only rare sighting. The other came when the Patriots defense was sent on a punishment lap after messing up a substitution.
Unlike last year when portions of practice looked like a 10K race because of repeated miscues, this year’s Patriots team has seemed mostly on its business. Cornerback Jack Jones was once again full-go as well after his hasty departure from practice last Thursday.
With the preseason opener Thursday at Gillette Stadium, the team will probably rachet it up a bit on Monday and Tuesday in the final open practices of camp.
What they wore
The Patriots were in helmets and shells for the ninth practice of training camp after Saturday’s off-day.
Attendance
In addition to David Andrews (first missed practice), Strange, Onwenu and Brown (present but limited, as he’s been) being held out of the workout, the Patriots also practiced without the usual suspects -- OT Calvin Anderson, special teamer Cody Davis and running back Ty Montgomery -- while safety Jonathan Jones and veteran special teamer Matthew Slater also sat.
Anderson was spotted on the sidelines. He hasn’t practiced yet but hopefully his presence indicates imminent usage.
What they did
Practice began in earnest about 1:15 p.m. after individual and positional drills were complete.
After a half-hour of that, 11-on-11 work began at 1:45 p.m. with somebody’s 1980s playlist providing the booming background noise.
Of particular note
- With Michael Jackson insisting that Billie Jean is not his lover, Mac Jones’ first completion of the day went to ever-available Demario Douglas. His second went to DeVante Parker on a stop route (with Christian Gonzalez plowing over Parker accidentally) before an inside handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. Judon got off the line like a bullet on the next rep, dusting Conor McDermott for a sack before Jones closed his first work of the day with a short completion to Pierre Strong and a Ja’Whaun Bentley sack.
- With “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor playing, lovable underdog Bailey Zappe took over with a quick RPO connection to Tyquan Thornton. Zappe then had to quit on a rep and threw incomplete when none of his targets uncovered. He then uncorked a deep throw to Thornton, who nearly brought it in on the right sideline before Josh Bledsoe punched the juggled reception from Thornton’s grasp.
- Trace McSorley was the “Owner of a Lonely Heart” (Yes) when none of his offensive teammates came up with his deflected first attempt before rookie Marte Mapu snagged it for a pick. McSorley completed one to Scottie Washington before his double-ricochet pass was picked by Bledsoe.
- The team worked on kickoffs with Bryce Baringer doing the booting to close out the 1 p.m. hour.
- Next up was red zone 11-on-11. Jones' first rep was a screen, but his throw and the intended receiver went their “Separate Ways” (Journey) when everyone was covered. An inside handoff to Stevenson was followed by a sack, then an ill-looking fade to the right front pylon intended for Thornton that didn’t have a prayer (Myles Bryant in coverage).
- Jones tried the other side to tight end Hunter Henry and the ball appeared well-thrown but, I gotta be honest here, I couldn’t see the damn conclusion of the play because of a horrendous angle.
- Zappe came in and immediately found tight end Anthony Firkser, who said “Beat It” (Mike Jackson) to his defender on the play. Zappe then hit Tre Nixon before an airmailing a throw to the end zone and hitting Pierre Strong on a checkdown. The recently rising rookie wideout Kayshon Boutte then made a very nice physical catch at the back of the end zone, wrestling the ball away from corner Isaiah Bolden before Jack Jones broke up an inside throw (shoulda been picked) on the final play of Zappe’s work.
- McSorley’s red zone work included a completion to the increasingly useful Raleigh Webb. An incompletion to Douglas preceded a fade to J.J. Taylor that the little running back nearly hauled in. He looked to have a foot out when he came down from his “Jump” (Van Halen). McSorley concluded that session with a throw to Webb in the flat for a TD.
- After a break for some more special teams business, the offense got back on the field for two-minute work. Music was updated as well with “Seven Nation Army” (White Stripes) accompanying Mac Jones' journey downfield. Jones’ first throw was the kind that makes you wish he had more zip in his arm. A throw outside the numbers to Kendrick Bourne seemed to take 12 seconds to arrive and was broken up by Gonzalez (though Bourne insisted it was a drop on him).
- After misfiring to Stevenson on the left, Jones completed consecutive throws to Stevenson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, squeezed one into a tight window to Hunter Henry then clocked the ball with 12 seconds left. Jones then made a brilliant throw to a leaping Parker, who beat Jack Jones in the left front of the end zone.
- Zappe’s two-minute session brought the second rendition of “Separate Ways”. He opened by hitting Kevin Harris with a short throw before a beautiful completion to Mike Gesicki. An end zone throw to Thornton was broken up, then Mapu appeared to deflect a pass intended for Firkser. Boutte had the last grab from Zappe before practice began to wind down at about 2:30 p.m.
- If you had to handicap the kicking battle right now, Baringer’s got the edge on Nick Folk and it all comes down to leg strength.
- Veteran James Ferentz played center in place of David Andrews. Kody Russey was in at left guard and Riley Reiff was at left tackle. Atonio Mafi was right guard and Conor McDermott right tackle.