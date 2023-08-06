FOXBORO – Matthew Judon, new pay bump in hand, was a handful for the Patriots offensive line in his first full practice of training camp Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots' Pro Bowl edge rusher turnstiled offensive linemen repeatedly during the light-contact practice executed in helmets and shells. Judon’s return from a pseudo-hold-in had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the Patriots defensive line during the two-hour workout, as a greater-than-normal number of offensive reps deteriorated into throwaways or would-be sacks.

The defensive performance came against an offensive line running without four of its presumed starters (Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu) so that’s a caveat. Still, after the offense appeared to have the edge for several practices last week, the Patriots defense evened things up Sunday.

Judon wasn’t the day’s only rare sighting. The other came when the Patriots defense was sent on a punishment lap after messing up a substitution.

Unlike last year when portions of practice looked like a 10K race because of repeated miscues, this year’s Patriots team has seemed mostly on its business. Cornerback Jack Jones was once again full-go as well after his hasty departure from practice last Thursday.

With the preseason opener Thursday at Gillette Stadium, the team will probably rachet it up a bit on Monday and Tuesday in the final open practices of camp.

What they wore

The Patriots were in helmets and shells for the ninth practice of training camp after Saturday’s off-day.

Attendance

In addition to David Andrews (first missed practice), Strange, Onwenu and Brown (present but limited, as he’s been) being held out of the workout, the Patriots also practiced without the usual suspects -- OT Calvin Anderson, special teamer Cody Davis and running back Ty Montgomery -- while safety Jonathan Jones and veteran special teamer Matthew Slater also sat.

Anderson was spotted on the sidelines. He hasn’t practiced yet but hopefully his presence indicates imminent usage.

What they did

Practice began in earnest about 1:15 p.m. after individual and positional drills were complete.

After a half-hour of that, 11-on-11 work began at 1:45 p.m. with somebody’s 1980s playlist providing the booming background noise.

Of particular note