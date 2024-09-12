Boston is officially getting 225 new alcohol licenses

Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation Wednesday giving Boston 225 more alcohol licenses, the majority of which are expected to boost economic development in 13 targeted ZIP codes.

Sit-down restaurants in Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, Roslindale, West Roxbury, Hyde Park, Charlestown, Jamaica Plain and the South End now stand to benefit from the restricted licenses. The steep price tag for existing licenses, which can cost around $600,000, has been a major obstacle for businesses looking to turn a profit, including in underserved neighborhoods.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Neighborhood restaurants play such an essential role in our communities and our economy," Healey said in a statement. "This bill will lower barriers for Boston restaurants to provide the services that their customers are looking for and help them succeed, while also supporting local nonprofits, theaters and outdoor spaces. I'm grateful for the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston City Council, the Boston legislative delegation, the Legislature and restaurant owners who advocated for this change that will have long-lasting positive impacts."

Hundreds of liquor licenses could soon be added to the City of Boston. It's not only a question of who gets to serve a drink - it's a longstanding issue of equity and accessibility. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The idea is encouraging for business owners like Andre Williams, the owner of Jamaican restaurant Cool Sade, who's previously told NBC10 Boston he hopes to claim one of those initial licenses, which he thinks will bring more customers in.

“We’ll build a bar, have a licensed bartender,” said Williams, “We love mixed drinks. I’m from Jamaica so we do a lot of mixed drinks.”

NBC10 Boston's Matt Prichard contributed to this report.