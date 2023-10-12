DeSantis, Burgum latest to file to appear on New Hampshire primary ballot

Candidates are converging on Concord, New Hampshire this week, paying a $1,000 dollar fee and officially adding their names to the First in the Nation primary ballot.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both came through the Secretary of State’s office on Thursday, pausing to speak with local and national media.

Burgum has made it to the debate stage twice but is struggling to gain momentum in the polls, a fact he says doesn’t represent how voters feel.

“We look forward to getting to know more people and if we do, we know our numbers will continue to climb,” said Burgum said.

Turmoil in the House of Representatives also coming up, with Burgum calling on Republicans to elect a new speaker and get back to business.

“I think they’ll get it sorted out, hopefully soon, we need leadership,” said Burgum, “Republicans need to lead right now, it’s needed to counter the Biden Administration.”

Following Burgum was DeSantis, who lined the halls of the New Hampshire State House with dozens of supporters, before sitting down to answer questions.

DeSantis has made the southern border a major issue during his campaign and spoke about the need for more enforcement.

“It’s been a great vulnerability and the president needs to reverse course on his policy. This is a day one issue that we will take care of,” he said.

Friday will be another busy day in Concord as Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence file for the ballot. Later that evening, the First in the Nation Leadership Summit will take center stage in Nashua.