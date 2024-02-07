How will low tax revenues affect plans for the Massachusetts 2025 budget?

Beacon Hill lawmakers painted a bleak financial picture for Massachusetts on Wednesday.

“We have our work cut out for us in the days ahead,” said Senate Ways and Means Chairman, Michael Rodrigues.

“Winter isn’t just coming folks, it’s already here,” said House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz.

January 2024 showed another shortfall in tax revenue, this time just over $260 million, triggering concerns on both sides of the State House. With those headwinds in mind, Gov. Maura Healey came forward to present her budget proposal for fiscal year 2025.

“We believe this budget recommendation is balanced and responsible. It’s in line with the resources we have,” said Governor Healey.

Included in the $58 billion plan is an emphasis on housing, early childcare and education, as well as focusing on transportation needs in Boston and beyond.

“This is also a forward looking budget which builds on progress we made last year,” Healey said.

Despite that optimistic tone, Healey recognizes the difficult path that lies ahead while also signaling she’s ready to fight for areas in need of investment.

“It’s a collaborative process, I’m committed to making sure we’re fiscally responsible,” said Healey.

One spot of particular interest is housing for thousands of migrants arriving in Massachusetts. $1 billion is being set aside as Healey points the finger at Washington lawmakers who failed to pass immigration reform this week.

“It stands in the way of addressing an issue in our nation, I’m incredibly disappointed,” said Governor Healey.

The fiscal year 2025 budget now moves through legislative review. Both the House and Senate will negotiate details before settling on a final budgetary plan.