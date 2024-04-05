Taking@Issue: No-labels no more in 2024, marijuana pardons, and a soccer stadium debate

NBC10 Boston's Cory Smith, Sue O'Connell and Matt Prichard bring coverage and analysis of politics and government from Beacon Hill to Capitol Hill every Sunday on @Issue — but there's always more to talk about.

"Taking@Issue" offers a glimpse of the conversations that happen behind the scenes, bringing you insight on the issues that affect Boston and Massachusetts, and the context behind the coverage.

This week, Matt and Sue are Taking@Issue with designs for a soccer stadium in Everett. State Senator Sal DiDomenico is touting the plan as an economic and environmental win, but Boston officials feel left out of the process.

Plus, the Governor's Council gives a green light to Gov. Maura Healey's marijuana pardon proposal - but is the body really weighing any of the policies being sent its way?

On the national level, no-labels is no more at least in 2024 as the group failed to put together a non-partisan presidential ticket.

