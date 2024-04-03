Approval pending for Healey's historic marijuana possession pardons

Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts who've been convicted for simple possession of cannabis could have their pardons approved Wednesday, when the Governor's Council votes on Gov. Maura Healey's landmark proposal from last month.

Healey issued a sweeping pardon for those who have been convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the state level in March, saying the move — which requires approval from the Governor's Council — would make Massachusetts "the first state to take action since President Biden pardoned federal marijuana convictions and called on governors to follow suit."

The council was hearing expert testimony on the matter at a hearing Wednesday afternoon, and many questions remained about the plan, including exactly how many people would have their criminal records updated and when the pardon would reflect on the records. A vote was expected later in the day.

Pending approval by the governor's council, Gov. Maura Healey will pardon all state court misdemeanor convictions for cannabis possession.

The governor has said that most of the people receiving the pardon will not have to take any action themselves, and anyone can request to receive a certificate attesting to their pardon.

"The reason we do this is simple, justice requires it," Healey has said said. "Massachusetts decriminalized possession for personal use back in 2008, legalized it in 2016. Yet thousands of people are still living with a conviction on their records. A conviction that may be a barrier to getting jobs, housing, even getting an education. For some it's simply more than that, a difficult memory, a burden, something they live with every day. all for doing something that isn't' even cause for arrest today."

She said it wasn't fair, and that the pardon will reduce disparities in the criminal justice system.

According to a report by the Cannabis Control Commission, the panel charged with administering the legal cannabis market in Massachusetts, there were close to 69,000 civil or criminal violations for marijuana possession issued in Massachusetts from 2000 through 2013.

Healey made a landmark announcement on Wednesday, issuing a sweeping pardon for those who have been convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the state level, something she says could impact hundreds of thousands of people.

The announcement came roughly eight years after the drug was approved for recreational use in the Bay State. In the years since, a bustling legal pot industry has sprouted up in Massachusetts, even as the drug remains illegal at the federal level.

In December, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people who had been convicted of the use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.

The White House said at the time that Biden round of executive clemencies was meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system. Biden had said his actions would help make the “promise of equal justice a reality.”

