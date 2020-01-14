A text message that referred to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" that was sent through rival Bernie Sanders' volunteer text messaging system led to social media feuding and confusion among supporters of both candidates.

Sanders' campaign tells The Associated Press that it believes the text message came from a rogue Sanders campaign volunteer believed to be a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The campaign removed the individual from its system. The image of the text exchange was posted to Twitter on Monday by a pro-Warren fundraising group. It led to misinformation and increased tension among Warren and Sanders supporters.