Decision 2020

Warren, Sanders Backers Feud after ‘Pocahontas’ Text Message

Text exchange photo fuels tension between Warren and Sanders supporters

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A text message that referred to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" that was sent through rival Bernie Sanders' volunteer text messaging system led to social media feuding and confusion among supporters of both candidates.

Sanders' campaign tells The Associated Press that it believes the text message came from a rogue Sanders campaign volunteer believed to be a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The campaign removed the individual from its system. The image of the text exchange was posted to Twitter on Monday by a pro-Warren fundraising group. It led to misinformation and increased tension among Warren and Sanders supporters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Elizabeth WarrenBernie Sanders2020
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us