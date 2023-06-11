Report: Celtics finalizing deal to hire Charles Lee as lead assistant coach

The Boston Celtics are making another impressive addition to head coach Joe Mazzulla's staff for the 2023-24 NBA season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday morning that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, who is highly regarded around the league, "is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as the lead assistant coach." Wojnarowski also noted that Lee was recently a finalist for the Toronto Raptors' and Detroit Pistons' head coach positions.

Charles Lee is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as the lead assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Lee had been the associate head coach with Milwaukee and a finalist for the Toronto and Detroit head jobs.

Not only is Lee a fantastic get for the Celtics, the fact that he is leaving one of Boston's top competitors in the Eastern Conference is another positive development for the franchise.

Earlier this month, it was reported the Celtics are hiring Sam Cassell to their coaching staff as an assistant. Cassell, who won a championship with the C's as a player in 2008, has been an assistant coach for more than a decade, most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers alongside Doc Rivers.

Lee and Cassell significantly strengthen a coaching staff that has seen lots of turnover during the last year. Three of the Celtics' assistant coaches from the 2022-23 season reportedly are expected to join Ime Udoka on the Houston Rockets' staff.