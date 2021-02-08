‘Amazing': New England Health Care Workers Describe Whirlwind Trip to Super Bowl

It has been a memorable 24 hours for Jairah Zinni, one of the 76 frontline health care workers who went on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Super Bowl courtesy of the New England Patriots.

"It was once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was so wild," she said. "I've always watched it on TV, and you kind of have to pinch yourself while you're there and seeing everything."

Dr. Michelle Diop, a resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, was also chosen to go.

"We got off that plane, the sun was just — all the warmth was amazing," Diop said. "I'm still kind of floating from the whole experience. It was unreal, and of course, we had a whole itinerary before we left, but you can't really put it into words what the experience was like."

It was a whirlwind 24 hours of luxury, starting with the flight on the Patriots' plane.

"It was extra exciting to see Tom and Gronk play, and even though they are in different jerseys, they still have their same special talent and greatness, especially those two together," Diop said.

All of the health care workers who traveled from New England have been vaccinated.

This was a way for the Patriots to express their gratitude, and for the health care workers to talk about the importance of getting the vaccine.

Zinni said it gives her hope.

"Things are going to start changing. We're going to have concerts again, we're going to get to do all these things again," she said. "And it's going to be a reality to us, so that's something really hopeful that I can bring back to everyone."