U.S. Speed Skater Erin Jackson Glad for Brittany Bowe's ‘Good Karma'

When competing at the Olympics, it never hurts to have karma on your side.

United States speed skater Brittany Bowe initially gave her spot in the 500m at the 2022 Winter Olympics to her teammate Erin Jackson, the top-ranked skater in the event who slipped during trials and failed to qualify.

Turned out that both skaters will participate in the event. Bowe, who is also competing in the 1000m and 1500m, was added back to the field when the U.S. picked up an extra spot after some nations returned Olympic quota spots.

"She’s an amazing person and amazing friend, an amazing teammate, and I’m so glad her good karma came back so quickly," Jackson said on NBC ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Friday morning.

The two teammates and friends will now compete against one another in the event on Feb. 13.

“It’s an honor to be here representing my country," Jackson said. "It’s just amazing. It’s hard to put into words.”