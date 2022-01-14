Bitter Cold Battle in Buffalo for New England Patriots Wild Card Game

The New England Patriots will face the AFC East champions, the Buffalo Bills, in single-digit temperatures during Saturday's Wild Card game.

NBC10 Boston Meteorologist Matt Noyes said the temperature will be around five degrees at game time with a wind chill making it feel more like five below zero throughout the course of the game. Flurries are highly unlikely, but not impossible.

The team prepared for the AFC playoff game on the practice field Thursday. Saturday will be the third time New England faces Buffalo this season. The Bills won their last meeting at the end of December.

“They’re a good offense. They’re well coached, they have a good quarterback, they have good skill players… they’re hard to stop," Head Coach Bill Belichick said.

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills split their two games during the regular season.

The Patriots defeated the Bills in a snowy, windy win in Buffalo when Quarterback Mac Jones threw only three passes and they ran the ball to victory. Then New England fell to Buffalo the day after Christmas. The bills currently hold the top seed in the AFC East.

The Patriots allowed 428 total yards and 9/16 success on third and fourth down against the Bills in a tough 33-21 loss at home. Buffalo now owns first place in the AFC East with two games remaining in the regular season.

With a 10-7 record, the Patriots will go head-to-head with their division rivals in single-digit temperatures. Patriots Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne said the players will be battling the cold air.

"Just trying to stay warm on the sidelines and stay by the heaters, have the coat on," Bourne said. "Just keeping my body warm and trying to keep the heat in my body because when it’s cold like that your body can go ice really fast.”

Fans will rally at Patriot Place and in Worcester to send off the New England Patriots Friday ahead of Saturday's playoff game.