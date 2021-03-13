Boxing Legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66

Boxing legend 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler died unexpectedly Saturday at his New Hampshire home, his wife confirmed.

The former world boxing champ and Brockton, Massachusetts, native was 66.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement," Hagler's wife Kay said in a statement posted to his Facebook fan club page. "Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

The boxing great was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 until his loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987.

Reaction poured in on Twitter for the local legend, including from MBTA Transit Police, who called Hagler the greatest pound for pound boxer ever.

The greatest pound for pound boxer ever !!!! Marvelous Marvin Hagler. R.I.P Sir. Btw he won the Leonard fight. pic.twitter.com/WAGrSDxeNw — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 14, 2021

The pride of Brockton, MA.

RIP, Marvelous Marvin Hagler.pic.twitter.com/orECywQ7ON — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) March 14, 2021

“The City of Brockton and the boxing world has suffered a devastating loss today with the passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the world," Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement. "Marvelous Marvin will always be a champion from our 'City of Champions' and he inspired civic pride in generations of Brocktonians. He will be remembered as the dominant Middleweight fighter of his era. His championship boxing matches captivated Brockton and the world and became instant classics. Rest In Peace Champ!”

