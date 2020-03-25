Bruins Owners Placing 68 Full-Time Employees on Leave in Wake of NHL’s Coronavirus Shutdown

The owners of the Boston Bruins and TD Garden announced Wednesday that 68 of their full-time, salaried employees are being placed on temporary leave in the wake of NHL's coronavirus-related shutdown.

Delaware North, owned by the Jacobs family, announced what they described as "temporary business stabilization measures" due to the impact of COVID-19 on their operations.

Effective April 1, the company said the 68 employees will be placed on leave, receiving one week of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits. An additional 82 full-time salaried associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction.

"As relayed to our associated today, none of these decisions were reached without difficult and painful deliberations," Delaware North said in a statement. "These measures are intended to be temporary with associated employment and compensation returning once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage."

Delaware North has been criticized by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for being the only NHL owners who weren't helping out their seasonal workers during the shutdown.

On Saturday, the Jacobs family announced that it had established a $1.5 million fund for Boston Bruins and TD Garden part-time associates affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the suspension of the season on March 12, one day after the NBA suspended play when one of its players tested positive for coronavirus. It is unclear when or if the season might resume.