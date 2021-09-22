Bucs Place Antonio Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Rams Game

Bucs place Antonio Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without one of their top targets against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Since he is vaccinated, he will need two negative test results 24 hours apart before he is able to return to the team.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced in early September that the Bucs had reached a 100% vaccination rate, becoming the second NFL team to do so. Their Week 2 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, were the first.

Brown is the third Bucs player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad receiver Travis Jonsen were placed on the list on Tuesday, making them the first two Bucs players to be added since the start of the regular season.

Brown went off for five catches, 121 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. He cooled off in Week 2, hauling in just one catch for 17 yards in a victory against the Falcons.

If Brown cannot play, Brady will look to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski to carry the receiving load against the 2-0 Rams. The following week, Brady returns to Gillette Stadium to take on his old squad, the New England Patriots.