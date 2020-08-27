Celtics-Raptors Playoff Game in Question Amid Racial Justice Protests

Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors was in doubt Thursday as players mulled how to respond to racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Raptors had held a team meeting to discuss how they would respond and has considered not playing in Game 1 against the Celtics. Coach Brad Stevens had said Boston had a similar team meeting, according to ESPN.

The semifinal playoff game was scheduled to come after players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games Wednesday after Blake, a Black man, was shot repeatedly Sunday, apparently in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin as his three children looked on.

Blake's father says he was left paralyzed from the waist down. The broad daylight shooting was captured on video that spread quickly on social media.

"Being a Black man in America is more important than what I do on the basketball court," Jayson Tatum said Wednesday. "Using my platform and my voice to help create conversation and change is more important than anything I would do out there."

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Jayson Tatum: Being a black man in America is more important than what I'm doing on the basketball court." pic.twitter.com/EKQSDGGZoM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 26, 2020

The NBA called off all of Wednesday's games after Wisconsin's NBA team, the Bucks, started the boycotts by refusing to emerge from their locker room to play a playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The NBA's board of governors are meeting Thursday to discuss the new developments, according to The Associated Press.

“This is the first time in the NBA's history that an entire team has decided to boycott because of racial injustice," said Dr. Joseph Cooper, UMass Boston's J. Keith Motley Endowed Chair of Sport Leadership and Administration.

The Milwaukee Bucks did not walk out to play Game 5 of their series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon.

Some players, including Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have taken on a leading role in the fight for racial justice, according to Cooper, who specializes in the intersection of sports and race.

"Today in society, we need people who are anti-racist. People who say, 'Not only do I not condone racism, but I’m actively doing something to address racism,'" Cooper said. "And I think the athletes of today, particularly in the NBA as well as in the other leagues, are taking that to heart.”

Since the return of the NBA's 2020 season in July, social justice messages have been displayed on the back of jerseys and the courts in the wake of the national unrest following the death of George Floyd.