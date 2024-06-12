Celtics' victory in Dallas puts Boston on verge of championship

The Celtics are a win away from an NBA title 3 despite a late comeback effort from the Mavericks in Game 3.

Boston's 106-99 road victory puts the C's up 3-0 in the Finals.

Dallas got off to an early 25-12 lead in the first quarter, but trailed by a point at halftime. They outscored Dallas 35-19 in the third quarter before the Mavericks came within striking distance in the fourth.

Luka Dončić fouled out late in the game, and an unsuccessful challenge cost the Mavs a timeout.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points while Jaylen Brown put up 30. Former Celtic Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 35, and Dončić scored 27 before his exit.

More to come.