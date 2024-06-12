Boston Celtics

Celtics' victory in Dallas puts Boston on verge of championship

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Celtics are a win away from an NBA title 3 despite a late comeback effort from the Mavericks in Game 3.

Boston's 106-99 road victory puts the C's up 3-0 in the Finals.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Dallas got off to an early 25-12 lead in the first quarter, but trailed by a point at halftime. They outscored Dallas 35-19 in the third quarter before the Mavericks came within striking distance in the fourth.

Luka Dončić fouled out late in the game, and an unsuccessful challenge cost the Mavs a timeout.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points while Jaylen Brown put up 30. Former Celtic Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 35, and Dončić scored 27 before his exit.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBADallas Mavericks
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us