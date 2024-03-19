Charlestown student-athletes celebrate Division 3 boys basketball title

A high school basketball team in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood is celebrating after winning a championship this weekend.

The Charlestown High School Townies walked away with the MIAA Division 3 boys basketball title after a thrilling victory Saturday.

The student athletes were all smiles after beating Old Rochester 61-40.

Following the celebrations, NBC10 Boston got a chance to sit down and talk with the players about their first state title since 2005.

Star players Jaylen Hunter-Coleman and Jaylin Williams Crawford racked up points in the double digits leading the team, and pumping up all the fans in attendance.