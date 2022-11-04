Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jonathan Taylor won't play against the Patriots on Sunday.

After missing practice all week with an ankle injury, the Colts' star running back was officially ruled out on Friday.

Indy will turn to a combination of running backs to replace Taylor, including Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price and Jordan Wilkins. Lindsay, Price and Wilkins are on the practice squad and could be elevated for Week 9, while Moss was acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week.

Taylor had 16 carries in the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Commanders last Sunday, but missed two games earlier this season with an ankle issue.

The Colts' rushing attack has struggled all season, averaging just 87.8 yards per game (ranking 29th in the NFL). Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns last season, has failed to find the same success in 2022.

In last year's game against the Patriots, Taylor was virtually unstoppable. He rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 29 attempts in the Colts' 27-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Now with rookie Sam Ehlinger under center, the Colts' personnel looks a lot different heading into this year's matchup.

Indy also ruled out cornerback Tony Brown, quarterback Matt Ryan and linebacker Grant Stuard.