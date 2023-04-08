masters tournament

Masters Third-Round Play Suspended Until Sunday Due to Rain

No golfers finished the third round on Saturday before play was stopped

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is now on hold.

For the second straight day, golfers were unable to finish their rounds due to rain. Third-round play was suspended for the rest of Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The third round will resume at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and the final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET -- with both airing on CBS.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Forty golfers were unable to finish the second round on Friday due to weather, leading to an early morning on Saturday. The field was cut down to 54 players -- including Tiger Woods -- but none completed their third round before play was halted.

Six golfers finished 13 holes of the third round: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III and Dustin Johnson. The other 48 golfers played fewer than that.

The final pairing of leader Brooks Koepka, second-place Jon Rahm and third-place Sam Bennett only completed six holes, which means they will play 30 holes on Sunday if the final round goes off without delay.

Tiger Woods 6 hours ago

Tiger Woods Battles Rain, Narrowly Makes Masters Cut After Weather Delay

the Masters 24 hours ago

Trees Fall Near Spectators at Augusta National, Masters Suspended

As of 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Miami is predicting a 19% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 62 degrees, cloudy skies in the morning and then sun emerging in the afternoon.

This article tagged under:

masters tournamentgolf
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us