NBA

Mavericks Strangely Forget to Play Defense Vs. Warriors After Timeout

Dallas ended up losing the game by two points

By Tristi Rodriguez

Watch Mavs bizarrely forget to play defense vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like the Dallas Mavericks forgot to play defense against the Warriors on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. 

In a bizarre turnaround after calling a timeout in the third quarter, the Mavericks’ five players stood on the hardwood in position. The only problem was they were on the wrong side of the floor.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After the ball went out of bounds off of Mavericks forward Justin Holiday, Dallas coach Jason Kidd called a timeout. 

When returning to game action, Dallas seemingly forgot it was Golden State's ball and set up on the wrong side of the court. 

The Warriors made them pay for it. 

Sports

NFL 11 hours ago

NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top Players, Signings, Start Time, Cap Space

Patriots 14 hours ago

Punter Claims Pats' Strength Program Played a Role in His Struggles

As Warriors guard Jordan Poole inbounded the ball, Moses Moody, Anthony Lamb, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney stood by just as befuddled as the rest of the arena. 

Poole passed the ball to Looney who -- without any defenders nearby -- slammed it in with ease. 

There were concerns about Dallas' defense after the big trade that landed them Kyrie Irving, but this probably wasn't what anyone expected. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsDallas Mavericks
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us