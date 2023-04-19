NBA playoffs

NBA Twitter in Disbelief as Grizzlies' John Konchar Stuffs Lakers' Anthony Davis

Fans did not see this highlight-reel defensive play coming

By Eric Mullin

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis went up for a one-handed dunk during Wednesday's Game 2 in Memphis.

What happened next left NBA fans floored.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man was met at the rim by Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar, who sent back the dunk attempt with a thunderous block.

That's right, Anthony Davis got stuffed by John Konchar.

The fourth-year pro then rejected the eight-time All-Star again later in the second quarter, this time coming from behind for the stuff.

Konchar's defensive highlights came after he logged just 31 seconds of action in Memphis' Game 1 loss.

The fact that Davis got blocked by someone five inches shorter than him with fewer than 60 career blocks to his name was hard for many fans to fathom.

The two blocks were lowlights of a rough game offensively for Davis, who shot 4 of 14 for 13 points in the Lakers' 103-93 loss.

This article tagged under:

NBA playoffsNBALos Angeles LakersMemphis GrizzliesAnthony Davis
