Live updates: Celtics and Hawks facing off in Atlanta

What to Know Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

The Celtics (6-1) are coming off back-to-back wins in Charlotte.

The Hawks (3-4) have lost four of their last five games.

Jaylen Brown (left hip flexor strain) remains OUT for Boston.

Jayson Tatum has scored at least 29 points in five of seven games this season.

After back-to-back wins in Charlotte, the Boston Celtics will look to stay hot when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

They will still be without star Jaylen Brown, who's dealing with a left hip flexor strain that sidelined him for Saturday's win over the Hornets. Brown will reportedly undergo a second MRI to determine the severity of the lingering injury.

With Brown out, the Celtics will hope fellow superstar Jayson Tatum continues his torrid pace while the supporting cast steps up. Payton Pritchard (22 points, 6-12 from 3) and Luke Kornet (19 points) played key roles in Saturday's victory.

