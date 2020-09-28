Cam Newton's Hilarious Reaction on Patriots Bench Goes Viral

Cam Newton produced 162 passing yards, 27 rushing yards and one glorious meme Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback helped lead New England to an impressive, 36-20 victory over the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

But Newton's play wasn't what had social media abuzz following the victory. Instead, it was the 31-year-old QB channeling his inner James Harden while talking to wide receiver N'Keal Harry on the Patriots' bench as the game wound down.

In the least surprising news ever, whatever Newton was doing here has already become a meme.

Newton may not have the same visibility of his predecessor, Tom Brady, but he's still one of the NFL's most entertaining players.