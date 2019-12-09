How Bad is Tom Brady’s Elbow Injury?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed up to his postgame press conference Sunday with a good-sized wrap over his right elbow, but he doesn't expect the injury to prevent him from playing in next week's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I just got hit right on my elbow. It's fine," Brady admitted after his team's 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. "It'll probably be on the injury report, but I'll be there next Sunday."

Brady has been on the injury report with a right elbow issue for the last couple weeks, but he hasn't missed any snaps because of it.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Brady's practice time has been limited due to the injury and is "going to be thing" to monitor down the stretch.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1204012390687346688?s=20

The 42-year-old quarterback completed 19 of 36 pass attempts for just 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception versus the Chiefs. He's averaging only 225 passing yards per game over the last four weeks, and his completion percentage hasn't been over 60 percent in any of those matchups.

The Patriots offense has scored just 17.6 points over the last five games, and while Brady deserves his fair share of blame for these struggles, the entire unit has to play a lot better for the situation to improve. New England's only two touchdowns against the Chiefs were the result of a flea-flicker and good field position that resulted from a blocked punt. That's not good enough to win games in the regular season, let alone the playoffs.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.