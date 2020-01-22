red sox

How Curt Schilling Feels About Narrowly Missing Hall of Fame in 2020

By Darren Hartwell

Curt Schilling had a feeling he wouldn't make the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. He was right.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher finished 20 votes shy of earning a Hall of Fame nod Tuesday, as shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker were the only two inductees.

Hours before the Hall of Fame revealed its results, Schilling tweeted he didn't expect to make it this year but hoped Walker and Jeter would.

But what about his own fate? Schilling has just two years of ballot eligibility remaining and typically has no filter on social media. The six-time All-Star took the high road Tuesday night, though, congratulating Jeter and Walker while advocating for Scott Rolen to join the Class of 2021.

Schilling didn't totally steer clear of the Hall of Fame debate, though. The former Red Sox pitcher disagreed with a Twitter user who believed Andy Pettitte deserves Hall of Fame recognition for his playoff success, then admitted he doesn't see either Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens getting into the Hall.

Clemens and Bonds' suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs has denied them entry into the Hall for eight years. The debate for Schilling revolves more around statistics: He won three World Series titles (one with the Red Sox in 2004) and is the only non-active pitcher with more than 3,000 career strikeouts who isn't in the Hall of Fame.

Schilling also has had numerous off-field controversies and gotten into hot water several times for making controversial comments. The 53-year-old was on his best behavior Tuesday, though.

