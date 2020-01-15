Jaylen Brown Suffers Sprained Thumb Against Pistons

Jaylen Brown's status is up in the air for the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Thursday night.

The Celtics swingman revealed he suffered a sprained right thumb in Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, but he didn't seem overly concerned about the injury.

"It happened in the middle of the game. I just ran into Markieff [Morris] – my thumb," Brown told reporters. "So we'll see. I don't think it's too bad."

Jaylen Brown on his sprained thumb: "I don't think it's too bad" Said he didn't have any tests on it as team heads for flight to Milwaukee. "I told [the training staff], just see how it feels in the morning and we'll go from there." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 16, 2020

The C's -- who were without Jayson Tatum vs. the Pistons -- will need Brown as they aim to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing loss. It won't be an easy task either way, as they'll have to do so on the second night of a back-to-back against the NBA's best.

