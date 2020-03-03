Celtics

Who’s to Blame for Celtics Epic Collapse?

By A. Sherrod Blakely

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 3: Head coach Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on March 3, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Blaming the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on injuries would be easy. 

Key guys for Boston were either out (Jayson Tatum) or limited (Kemba Walker) coming into the game Tuesday night, while others suffered injuries (Gordon Hayward, knee bruise and Jaylen Brown, hamstring) that kept them off the floor in the closing moments.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises in Iran, Italy; S. Korea Faces Hospital Beds Shortage

Michelle Obama 4 hours ago

Michelle Obama to Host Voter Participation Rally in Detroit

Still, that's not why they suffered what will surely be remembered as the worst loss of the season and arguably one of the worst of the Brad Stevens Era. 

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

For one of the rare times this season, the Celtics looked like a team that became comfortable with being comfortable. 

And that includes Stevens, whose lack of adjustments late in the game was among the many factors contributing to Boston (41-19) losing its second game in a row.

Stevens acknowledged after the game that he could have done a better job of managing the game. 

"I should've subbed a couple of guys out that normally play," Stevens said. "And I just let them… kept them in, and we had great intensity for most of the game and we just let our foot off the gas."

And the end result was Caris LeVert absolutely smashing the Celtics' defense to the tune of 51 points - yes, 51 points. 

The Celtics didn't play with the kind of edginess and purpose we are accustomed to seeing from this group, which more than the loss, was surprising. 

Celtics fans never have to worry about the players morphing into human bobbleheads.

Or so we thought. 

This team has been living a charmed life most of this season and now has hit its first real stretch of adversity. 

It isn't the fact that they have lost back-to-back games at home. 

It isn't all the injuries, either. 

The bigger concern is that the Celtics aren't playing with the kind of mental toughness needed to win what are clearly winnable games. 

This time of the season, that's a huge issue when you start talking about playoff seedings, postseason matchups and all the little things that could mean the difference between a first-round knockout or a deep postseason run into May and early June - the primary goal for the Celtics this season.

And the frustration of the recent stretch seems to be wearing on some, notably Marcus Smart, who had to be restrained from the officials for the second game in a row. 

Indeed, Smart's fiery temper has been a contained blaze most of this season, only to erupt in the past two losses. 

If he does play against the Cavs on Wednesday (he will likely be fined for his eruption on Tuesday, or the NBA may suspend him for a game), will he ratchet the emotions down and play with more control, or will he snap like we've seen the past two games and make inexplicable plays like the foul he committed with 0.2 seconds to play against Brooklyn that led to LeVert's tying free throws?

Boston goes into Cleveland with a ton of questions, most of which can't be answered until they step on the floor with whoever is healthy enough to play. 

And by healthy we're talking both mentally and physically ready to compete, which, for the first time in a long time, is far from a given when it comes to this team. 

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Cavaliers, which begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, followed by tip-off at 7 p.m. You can also stream on the MyTeams App.

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

CelticsNBABrad StevensNets
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us