2023 NBA Trade Deadline Live Tracker: Latest Rumors, News and Completed Deals

2023 NBA trade deadline live blog: Latest rumors and news

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has provided plenty of fireworks over the last week, and hopefully there's more coming as Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

The biggest deal of the deadline so far happened early Thursday morning when the Nets sent superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a huge deal that included several players and lots of unprotected first-round picks going to Brooklyn. Over the weekend, the Nets traded star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Plenty of other notable players could be on the move Thursday. Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is a name to keep an eye on. Nets forward Jae Crowder, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso and Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba are intriguing trade targets, too.

A bunch of contending teams, including the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, have not made a meaningful addition yet.

What kind of action will we see over the next few hours?

Keep it right here with our trade deadline live blog for the latest rumors, analysis, social reaction and completed deals.

11:51 a.m.: The Celtics are acquiring center Mike Muscala from the Thunder, and the cost was very low.

Boston is sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC for Mike Muscala, sources said. https://t.co/RvdgZJE8n8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

11:30 a.m.: A Damian Lillard trade would be a blockbuster.

11:25 a.m.: The Celtics offered the Spurs a package of Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round picks for center Jakob Poeltl, per MassLive's Brian Robb. The offer was rejected. Poeltl was dealt to the Raptors for Khem Birch, a top-six protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-rounders.

10:15 a.m. ET: Here are some of the latest updates this morning.

Toronto's talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby's value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Nets are expected to explore trade scenarios for Jae Crowder ahead of today's 3 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Here's some Celtics analysis from Wednesday night: