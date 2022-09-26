Celtics Media Day 2022: Best Clips From Player and Coach Interviews

Celtics Media Day: Best clips from player and coach interviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are ready to turn the page to the 2022-23 NBA season. But before returning to the court for training camp, they took the podium for Media Day on Monday.

Joe Mazzulla was the hot topic as he addressed the media for the first time since replacing Ime Udoka as interim head coach. Udoka recently received a season-long suspension for violating team guidelines.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics roster shared candid reactions to Udoka's suspension while showing confidence in Mazzulla. Other popular topics included the Brown-for-Kevin Durant offseason trade rumors and the long road back to the NBA Finals. Offseason addition Malcolm Brogdon also spoke about his excitement to be a Celtic.

Here are the best clips from interviews with Mazzulla and the players during Celtics Media Day.

Joe Mazzulla

Mazzulla describes the goals and priorities for himself and the team as he prepares to take over for Ime Udoka.

"The most important thing for me is making sure that the players and myself are on the same page."



What is Mazzulla's message for the Celtics as they proceed for the 2022-23 NBA season without Udoka?

Celtics president Brad Stevens was effusive in his praise of Mazzulla. The interim head coach discusses why he believes Stevens feels so strongly that he is the right guy for the job.

Can the Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals and win, despite injuries? Mazzulla gives a confident answer.

Can the Celtics make it back to the Finals?



Mazzulla speaks on his preparedness for being an NBA head coach.

Joe Mazzulla joins our Media Day livestream 🗣️



Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon explains why when the Indiana Pacers gave him the option to pick from a few teams to be traded to, he picked Boston.

"I want to win... whatever role I'm playing I'm going to accept."



What's the atmosphere like at TD Garden as an opponent?

"These fans are honestly unbelievable."



Brogdon emphasizes he is willing to take on any role with the 2022-23 Celtics.

"I came in here with an open mindset to play the sixth man role."



Jaylen Brown

Brown describes the confusion he and other Celtics players felt after it was revealed Ime Udoka would be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.

"We were all shocked... a little confused. A lot of information wasn't being shared with us."



Why Brown is "optimistic" about Mazzulla replacing Udoka as interim head coach.

"I believe in Joe, Joe believes in me."



Brown speaks on being mentioned in trade rumors with Kevin Durant during the offseason.

There is no guarantee the Celtics will return to the NBA Finals in 2023, and the team will need to be accountable and dedicated every day to have another chance at a championship. That is the message Brown wants to get across as Boston enters the new campaign.

"It's not a guarantee that you get back... to just think you're going to coast off of last year... it's not going to work like that."



Jayson Tatum

Tatum opens up about a "tough" offseason of getting over the Celtics' NBA Finals loss.

Jayson Tatum joins us exclusively on our Celtics Media Day Livestream



He discusses his offseason, and getting over losing in the NBA Finals



Tatum explains why he is confident in Mazzulla as the Celtics' interim head coach for 2022-23.

"We're all in this together... it's the same guy we know, just in a different position."



A candid Tatum shares his reaction to Ime Udoka's season-long suspension

"It's just a lot. If I'm being honest... you're still trying to process it all knowing we start practice tomorrow."



Tatum "absolutely" believes the Celtics can return to the NBA Finals and finish the job.

"Absolutely I believe that."



Horford shares his take on Mazzulla being the new "leading man" for the Celtics this season.

"All Summer my mindset was, get better... and we have a lot to prove."



Horford speaks on the growth of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as leaders and star players.

"They're going to keep leading us."



Horford reacts to Udoka's suspension, shares the team's mindset heading into the new season and expresses confidence in Mazzulla.

"We're going to be rallying behind him.'



Horford has a great take on being older than Mazzulla.

"It's actually pretty cool. I've been in the league that long... and I feel like going strong." 💪☘️



Grant Williams

Grant Williams shares his reaction to Udoka's suspension and expresses confidence in Mazzulla as his replacement.

"I'm excited for him to step up into this role, I know he's ready for this opportunity."



Williams is letting his agents handle the contract extension talks and focusing on bringing Banner 18 to Boston.

"My #1 focus is helping this team to win a championship."



Rob Williams opens up about his latest setback with his knee and the toll his injury has taken on him mentally.

"Some reoccurring problems, obviously. It took a toll on me mentally."



Smart doesn't mince words discussing Udoka's suspension and how the news impacted the team.

"It's been hell for us... these last couple days for us have been confusing."



Smart expands on how the team felt about the awkward timing of the Udoka news.

"we couldn't believe what we were hearing, especially at the time we were hearing it."



Smart talks about attending Friday's Post Malone show in Boston and getting a huge ovation from the fans at TD Garden.

With the Brown-for-Durant trade rumors in the rearview mirror, Smart shares his take on all of the offseason drama.

"KD is great don't get me wrong, anybody would love to have KD. But everybody would love to have Jaylen Brown as well."



Smart hilariously reacts to Brown's offseason underwater workout.

Derrick White

How will Mazzulla's young age (34) affect the dynamic in the locker room?

"He's got a lot of respect. It's going to be fun."



