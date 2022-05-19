Boston Celtics

Celtics Set Franchise Record in Game 2 Vs. Heat With Nine 3-Pointers in First Quarter

The Boston Celtics wasted little time in setting a franchise record in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

By Jake Levin

Celtics waste little time setting franchise record in Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Any questions about how the Boston Celtics would respond to a series-opening loss to the Miami Heat were answered early on in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics connected on a whopping 9 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter on South Beach, opening up a 35-24 lead after 12 minutes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston made some franchise history in the process, too.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard all connected on at least one shot from deep in the opening quarter, helping assuage fears that the Celtics would remain flat at the outset of Game 2.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBA 46 mins ago

WATCH: Celtics Bench Goes Ballistic as Marcus Smart Crosses Up Max Strus Out of His Shoes

NBA playoffs 1 hour ago

NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Which Players Are Out?

The Celtics kept it rolling the second quarter and made more history by opening up a 25-point lead by halftime, their largest first-half playoff lead on the road in franchise history.

Boston coasted to a 127-102 victory to tie the series at 1-1 heading back to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJayson TatumJaylen BrownMarcus SmartAl Horford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us