Could Red Sox Owner John Henry Buy the Washington Commanders?

By Justin Leger

Report: John Henry seen as potential bidder for Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

John Henry could be looking to add an NFL team to his portfolio.

The Boston Red Sox owner is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders, according to The New York Post. The report comes days after Fenway Sports Group, led by Henry and chairman Tom Werner, put Liverpool F.C. up for sale.

Tomase: Sox keep telling us they want Bogaerts, but actions suggest otherwise

A deal for Liverpool is expected to generate between $4 billion and $5 billion. Forbes estimates the Commanders franchise is worth approximately $5.6 billion. If Henry indeed looks to purchase the team, he may have to bid against a contingency led by Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z and Matthew McConaughey

Henry has been the principal owner of the Red Sox since 2002. Fenway Sports Group also has a 50 percent stake in NASCAR's Roush Fenway Keselowski racing and recently purchased the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

