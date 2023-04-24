Forsberg: Game 4 Proved That Time Lord Changes Celtics' Ceiling

Forsberg: Game 4 was proof that Time Lord changes Celtics' ceiling originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The best defense Robert Williams III played during the 2022-23 season came in Game 80.

Joe Mazzulla was walking onto the court at the start of a timeout with feedback for Williams III when Toronto’s Chris Boucher brushed the Celtics coach on his way to the bench. Mazzulla barked at Boucher and started walking in his direction.

Williams III had Mazzulla’s hand in that moment and quickly reeled the coach in, then put him in a bear hug to ensure no further escalation.

“Boucher bumps him. Watch this. Watch Coach Mazzulla, he’s going after Boucher. Gotta be held back by Rob Williams.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/hVuIvHNmLH — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 6, 2023

"If Boucher had heard what Joe said and I wasn’t there to grab Joe, for sure something would have happened," Williams III recalled with a laugh.

But that moment showed exactly what Celtics players love about Mazzulla.

"I mean, s---, it helps us," said Williams III. "When you see your coach fired up behind you, s---, you all want to go to war."

No one has seemingly caught more of Mazzulla’s wrath this season than Williams III, who chuckles at any suggestion that Mazzulla isn’t as firm with his players as Ime Udoka was a season ago. Williams III is emphatic that, behind closed doors, Mazzulla is all over him about areas that Williams III can be better.

"He doesn't hide it, man," said Williams III. "Coach, he challenges me a lot, which I love. I love that challenge, and there hasn’t been a challenge that I’ve backed down from."

The most recent challenge: Williams III said Mazzulla told him to grab some "MF-ing rebounds" after Boston got battered on the glass in a Game 3 loss to the Hawks. Williams responded with a team-high 15 rebounds (to go along with 13 points, two blocks, and two steals) over 29 minutes in Boston’s Game 4 triumph in Atlanta.

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with a chance to close out on Tuesday night in Boston.

Williams III and fellow big man Al Horford combined for 26 rebounds in Game 4. They each did it in their own way. Williams III was his typical self, flying all over the place, highlighted by a fourth-quarter rebound in which he went straight over the top of John Collins to snatch the ball and prevent a put-back attempt. Horford was credited with a team-high seven box outs, which equaled Boston’s total box outs in Games 2 and 3 combined, per NBA data tracking.

The Celtics’ ceiling raises to championship heights when Williams III is playing to his potential. His game-changing abilities on the defensive end are well-documented, but it’s his energy that can sway a game, or an entire series.

His grit was highlighted in the final minute of Game 4. Jaylen Brown fumbled the ball on a late possession and Clint Capela tried to save it from the end line. A hustling Williams III went full extension to swat the ball away from Saddiq Bey and it allowed Brown to get an easy baseline dunk. On the broadcast, Eddie House awarded 50 Tommy Points to Williams III for the hustle.

ALL THE TOMMY POINTS FOR ROB pic.twitter.com/gFMhgp98Fi — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2023

Brown, who ditched his mask and had his loudest night of the postseason, credited a Williams III screen with getting him a quality first-half look that lit his fuse. And Brown noted that the Celtics are simply a different team when they get this version of Williams III.

"When he’s like that, you can’t even give words to what Rob does on our team," said Brown. "When he’s healthy, he’s probably the best defender in our league and he has such a presence on the game. Being able to tip balls out, being able to block shots, get big rebounds. Even on the offensive end being a paint threat, I drove to the basket late in the fourth quarter two or three times and I was able to find him on the drop off and he was able to finish.

"It just makes the game easier on both sides for everybody."

Williams III posted a team-best net rating of +11.4 in his 824 regular-season minutes. The stat line isn’t as glossy so far this postseason but the eye test is far more encouraging. Williams III makes good things happen whenever he’s playing with energy.

The Celtics may have the deepest team in the playoffs. And while it might sound like hyperbole to suggest that anyone beyond Jayson Tatum and Brown can dictate just how far this playoff quest goes, it sure feels like a healthy Williams III is key to Boston reaching its ultimate goal.

It’s fair to wonder if Boston might have already hoisted Banner 18 if Williams III was fully healthy for the postseason last year. We still cringe each time he hits the floor hard in the early stages of this playoff journey.

That is Williams III’s challenge: Stay on the floor and consistently impact winning. Most teams don’t have a player like Williams III, let alone having the luxury of bringing him off the bench.

Williams III admits he’s been having some flashbacks to last season at the start of these playoffs. Even the man nicknamed Time Lord can’t rewind and change the outcome of last year’s Finals. But he can most certainly dictate whether the Celtics are raising another banner at the end of this one.