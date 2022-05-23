BOSTON

Jayson Tatum Joins Elite Company With This Wild Conference Finals Stat

Superstars James Harden and LeBron James are the only other players with three 20-point first halves in a single Conference Finals over the last 25 years

By Justin Leger

Tatum joins elite company with wild Conference Finals stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's safe to say Jayson Tatum has brushed off his uncharacteristically poor Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 performance.

The Boston Celtics star bounced back with a stellar first half of Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat on Monday night. He outscored Miami on his own with 12 points in the first quarter, then entered the half with 24 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He set a playoff career-high in free throw attempts with 14 in the first half and made 12 of them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tatum has now scored 20+ points in the first half of three of the four games in the series. Per ESPN Stats & Info, superstars James Harden and LeBron James are the only other players with three 20-point first halves in a single Conference Finals over the last 25 years.

Solid company to be in, especially for a 24-year-old.

Tatum and the Celtics evened the series Monday night at 2-2 before they head back to South Beach for Game 5 Wednesday night.

Celtics stories

Boston Celtics 1 hour ago

Celtics Vs. Heat Takeaways: Jayson Tatum, Defense Shine in Game 4 Rout

Miami Heat 3 hours ago

Heat Make History With Horrendous Start to Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BOSTONNBABoston Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us