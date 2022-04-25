Jayson Tatum Sets Celtics Record for Most Points in Four-Game Sweep

Jayson Tatum breaks his own Celtics record in sweep vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Two years after setting a playoff scoring record for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has raised the bar yet again.
In sweeping away the Brooklyn Nets, Boston's superstar forward tallied 118 points over four games — despite fouling out in the fourth quarter of Game 4.
Nets' center Nic Claxton breaks Shaq record for free throw futility
The scoring total was enough for Tatum to set a new franchise record for total points in a four-game sweep, surpassing his own total from the 2020 postseason, when the Celtics knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers in four straight.
Tatum had 29 points in Game 4 before picking up his sixth foul with 2:49 to go in regulation.
For all of the ups and downs for Boston over the last several seasons, this was its third sweep of a postseason series since 2019; in addition to this series and the 2020 series vs. Philadelphia, the Celtics knocked out the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round in 2019.