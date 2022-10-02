Patriots

Who Is Patriots' Emergency Quarterback With Jakobi Meyers Out?

Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?

By Justin Leger

Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?

Patriots fans found themselves asking that very question on Sunday when Meyers was inactive due to a knee injury and backup QB Brian Hoyer exited with a head injury. Someone new would have had to step up if rookie third-string QB Bailey Zappe went down.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So, who would be the most reasonable emergency QB option in Meyers' absence? ESPN's Mike Reiss pointed out that tight end Hunter Henry impressed with his arm during training camp.

Henry doesn't have any experience under center, however. Plus, with Jonnu Smith exiting due to an ankle injury, the Patriots probably would have needed Henry to stay at tight end.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts Sep 29

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'

New England Patriots 50 mins ago

Patriots Legend Shouts Out Jack Jones After Pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers

Rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. is another interesting option. The fourth-round draft pick completed all nine of his passes attempts at South Dakota State for 208 yards and six touchdowns.

If Bill Belichick prefers someone with more pro experience, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could step into Meyers' role. He completed his lone pass attempt last season for a 25-yard TD.

The Patriots hope they won't have to make such a decision next Sunday when they host the Detroit Lions. Jones' and Hoyer's statuses will be worth monitoring leading up to the Week 5 matchup.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNew England PatriotsBrian HoyerPatriots quarterbackJakobi Meyers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us