How Maye showed leadership in his postgame comments after Patriots-Bills

The starting quarterback of an NFL team is, in many ways, the face of the franchise. This is the most important player for the team's on-field and off-field success.

For these reasons, and several others, it's incredibly important to have strong leadership skills at this position. What the starting QB says matters, much more so than the No. 1 wide receiver or best defensive end, etc.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Drake Maye's postgame press conference after Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills was more evidence of his leadership for the New England Patriots.

Maye took accountability for the mistakes he made, including a third-quarter interception that ended a promising drive. He also defended the coaching staff -- specifically head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt -- amid criticism from the fans and media.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

🔊 Patriots Talk: How can the Patriots plan for Maye's development to be maximized? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

In the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast with Tom E. Curran, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explained why he wasn't surprised that Maye so strongly defended Mayo and Van Pelt.

"I think that's the kind of kid he is," Breer said. "I did a story with him during the NFL Scouting Combine, and everybody I talked to said this is a kid who, because he grew up around it, because his dad was a quarterback, because his three older brothers were high-level athletes -- he understands the locker room, he understands the makeup of a team, he understands the position of being a quarterback.

"I think as part of that, I think for a kid as young as he is, he's got a really good understanding for whatever his team needs in the moment and understands that his voice is going to carry. And that he's not like a defensive end or a receiver or a safety or somebody who can just kind of pop off and kind of speak their mind in a situation like that. I think a huge part of that is just his upbringing and where he comes from."

The part of Maye's press conference Sunday that really stood out to Curran came toward the end. It was just six words, but it meant a lot, especially considering where the franchise stands right now.

"I thought the most ear-catching aspect of that was his last six words: 'I'm proud to be a Patriot,'" Curran explained. "However many words that is, because you're not hearing a lot of that right now around New England among fans, who are at this point, more alienated than they've been in 30-plus years from the team, feeling as if it's not representative of what became intertwined with their DNA as a sports fan. The Patriots are this. They're not what I used to remember them being. I'm embarrassed by them.

"But to hear a very promising player articulate that I'm proud to be a Patriot when they're as bad as they are -- do you hear people say, I'm proud to be a Jaguar? Not really. I mean, somebody could, I don't know. But you just don't hear it. So I think that resonates."

Maye's leadership has been one of the most impressive aspects of his development as a rookie. The Patriots haven't done him any favors with the roster they built around him. He doesn't have a true No. 1 wideout and the offensive line has been a huge mess all season. But he hasn't thrown anybody under the bus. He always talks about how he can improve, and he defends all his teammates when asked about their struggles.

Maye has shown a lot of promise as a quarterback with his accurate passing, athleticism and the improvement in his mechanics. He's also become an even better leader, and having that quality at such a young age as a starting quarterback is a very encouraging development for the future of the Patriots.

Also in this episode: