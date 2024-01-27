New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Breer: Patriots set to promote defensive line coach Demarcus Covington to Defensive Coordinator, per sources

DeMarcus Covington
Chris Unger/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are likely promoting from within for the Defensive Coordinator position in Head Coach Jerod Mayo's new staff.

Defensive line coach, Demarcus Covington is in line to be promoted to handle Defensive Coordinator duties for next season, according to a report from Albert Breer.

Breer also added that the organization has been calling other candidates to notified them of the hire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 34-year-old has been with the organization since 2017, when he was hired as a coaching assistant and then promoted to defensive line coach in 2020.

He will now lead the unit that allowed 21.5 points per game last season.

This article tagged under:

New England Patriotsdefensive coordinatorJerod MayoDemarcus Covington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us