Report: Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero split as business partners, TB12 to rebrand

The TB12 facility at Patriot Place will close next week and relocate to Franklin under a new name

By Logan Reardon

Changes are reportedly happening with Tom Brady's TB12 brand.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his longtime TB12 partner Alex Guerrero will reportedly no longer be in business together. Dale Arnold, formerly of NESN, first reported the news.

Brady and Guerrero are still friends, according to WEEI, but TB12 reportedly was losing money triggering the legendary NFL QB to move in another direction. As a result, Guerrero will reportedly rebrand TB12 into his own brand called TBRx as he partners with Dr. Peter Cummings.

Brady and Guerrero were spotted sitting courtside together at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The TB12 facility located at Patriot Place in Foxboro will close on Friday, Oct. 20, and reopen as "TBRx Franklin" in Franklin, Mass., on Monday, Oct. 23, WEEI reported. CBS Boston reported that TB12 Foxboro clients received an email from head body coach Joseph Koudelka confirming the move.

TBRx, which stands for "total body recovery," still uses Brady's name, image and endorsement all over its new website. The former Patriots quarterback is listed as a TBRx client rather than a business partner.

The TB12 website is still operational, offering its usual sales of protein, electrolytes, supplements, equipment and apparel.

Brady has been far from quiet since retiring from football earlier this year. In just over eight months, he became a co-owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas AcesNFL's Las Vegas Raiders and English soccer club Birmingham Cityvacationed with family and other celebritiessparked romance rumors, pushed off his FOX Sports gig, became a Delta Air Lines advisor and been honored at the Patriots' season opener.

