Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Has Fitting Reaction to Pro Bowl Snub

Three New England Patriots players were selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Kyle Van Noy was not one of them.

The Pats linebacker was snubbed from the roster despite being one of New England's key defensive players this season. In 13 games, Van Noy has tallied three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 6.5 sacks and 47 tackles.

He shared his immediate reaction to the news on Twitter:

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, and special teams captain Matthew Slater were the three Pats voted onto the 2020 Pro Bowl roster. But even with two players representing New England's defense, Van Noy has a legitimite gripe.

Other snubs include wide receiver Julian Edelman, linebacker Jamie Collins, and safety Devin McCourty.

McCourty chimed in with a reaction of his own:

No words necessary.

Earlier Tuesday in an interview with our Tom E. Curran on Quick Slants, Van Noy talked about the challenge the Patriots face with the Buffalo Bills (10-4) coming into Foxboro for an AFC showdown on Saturday.

Watch the full interview, via YouTube:

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }