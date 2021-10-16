Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez Grand Slams Make MLB History

Red Sox accomplish MLB first with incredible start vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What's hotter than the Boston Red Sox' offense this postseason? The sun, maybe.

After designated hitter J.D. Martinez launched a grand slam in the first inning to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, third baseman Rafael Devers followed suit in the second inning with ... another grand slam. Seriously.

Of the 1,690 previous postseason games in Major League Baseball history, none had featured two grand slams by the same team in one contest.

The Red Sox accomplished the feat in the second inning.

Devers' grand slam off Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi -- who replaced injured Houston starter Luis Garcia midway through the second inning -- was his third in seven postseason games in 2021.

The 24-year-old now has 24 postseason RBIs in his career, tying Astros shortstop Carlos Correa for the most by any player younger than 25.

The Red Sox now have an incredible 15 home runs in seven postseason games, eight more than the next closest-team: the Tampa Bay Rays, with seven.